The EU’s Special Representative for Central Asia Peter Burian was in Kazakhstan’s capital Nur-Sultan to meet with the country’s president Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev to discuss Europe’s new cooperation strategy for the region.

“I met with EU Special Representative for Central Asia Peter Burian. We discussed further prospects for cooperation in the context of the new EU strategy for Central Asia. The new leadership of the European Union has confirmed its interest in strengthening strategic partnership with Kazakhstan,” Tokayev wrote on his Twitter account.

Brussels is in the process of approving and moving ahead with a plan to strengthen its economic and security relationship with the five former Soviet Central Asian republics of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The new strategy mirrors many aspects of the far more robust plan by the United States to focuses on building more comprehensive ties cooperation with the Central Asian nations to help promote stability in the region and peace in neighbouring Afghanistan.