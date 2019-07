Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

European Budget Commissioner Günther Oettinger will become an independent business and political consultant in Hamburg after the end of his term in office.

Oettinger and his partner, the Hamburg event manager Friederike Beyer, will jointly run the firm together and the company will only begin doing business once Oettinger is no longer a member of the current College of Commissioners in order not to be in violation of the Commission’s rules.