Eurozone will continue its bailout programme for Greece even without IMF

Dan Alexe By Dan Alexe Contributing Editor, New Europe
Published 10:51 January 12, 2017
Updated 11:23 January 12, 2017

The eurozone will continue with its bailout programme for Greece, with or without the involvement of the International Monetary Fund, Belgium's finance minister said.

The European Stability Mechanism (ESM) is now turning to markets to raise the extra cash needed for the Greek debt relief programme.

The ESM is now issuing €57billion in long-term bonds - up 14 per cent from original plans - to cover the bail-out programme.

Belgium's Van Overtveldt told Reuters that the involvement of the ...

