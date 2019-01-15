Eurozone registers €19 bn surplus in trade of goods

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

According to what the EU’s statistical office, Eurostat has published on Tuesday, the first estimate for Eurozone’s exports of goods to the rest of the world in November stood at €203 billion, marking a 1.9% year-on-year increase when the same index reached €199.2 billion.

Imports from the rest of the world to the Eurozone stood at €184.0 billion, up 4.7% compared to November 2017, when the numbers reached €175.7 billion.

The latest statistics show that the countries under the Eurozone umbrella have recorded a €19 billion surplus in the trade of goods for November 2018. Intra-Euro area trade rose to €170.5 billion in November 2018, up 1.5% compared with the same period in the previous year.