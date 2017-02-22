Eurozone growth at 6-year highs and job creation at 9-year highs

New data published on Tuesday suggest that the Eurozone’s growth has hit a six-year high and is at the fastest pace of job creation in over nine years.
Export-driven
On the back of a weaker Euro and strong export orders, growth in the Eurozone is accelerating for both manufacturing and services. Orders are at a six-year high.
Surprisingly, the Purchasing Managers Index in France has outpaced the German for the first time since 2012, which suggests a steady economic recovery. Inflationary ...
This story is part of New Europe's Premium content.
|To Read the Full Story, Subscribe or Sign In from the ↑ Top of the Page ↑