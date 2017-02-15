Eurozone blues: slower growth and political uncertainty

The Eurozone is caught in a vicious circle of low growth a surging debt, sovereign and private.

In a report published on Monday, the European Commission foresees exceptional political risks undermining Europe’s economic recovery. The word “uncertainty” is repeated over 80 times in the 200-page report, mainly in reference to Brexit and Washington’s new Trump administration, but also due to a tight calendar of European elections where Eurosceptic parties are on the rise.

Exceptional ...