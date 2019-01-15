Eurozone and Chinese manufacturing output craters amid global economic slowdown

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Eurozone and Chinese manufacturers are feeling a significant slowdown in global demand as the number of manufacturing orders in Europe slowed in November, with Eurostat recording a 1.7% drop from the previous month.

The driver of the trend is the Eurozone’s largest economy – the fourth biggest in the world – that of Germany, which saw its manufacturing orders drop by 1.9% in November. Similar discouraging numbers were also registered in France, Italy, and Spain and felt across the board ranging from durable consumer goods to retail items

The European economy is doing significantly worse when taking into account that the deceleration from September to October was merely 0.1%. This is the biggest nosedive for European manufacturing since 2016. GDP growth in the fourth quarter of 2019 stood at 0.2%, the lowest since 2015.

One of the main factors driving the slower demand is the current situation regarding China.

Germany annually exports €1.6 trillion worth of goods – equal to 47% of its GDP. Business confidence, however, has been waning amid the ongoing trade dispute between the United States and China as well as and the increasingly likely prospect of a disorderly Brexit.

The less-than-encouraging economic projections were recently seen in a poll by the Munich-based think-tank Ifo, which said the German public’s confidence in the business climate fell to its lowest level since 2016 after the economy contracted for the first time since 2015.

The view from China

The Chinese economy is second only to Germany regarding its dependence on exports. Beijing saw its exports drop by 4.4% in December despite a surging export surplus with the United States. The slowdown also had a knock-on effect on imports, which shrank by 7.6% in December.

As a result of the precipitous drop, the overall effect is being felt across the globe, including in the Eurozone. The slightest change in the number of Chinese orders for anything from German cars to American iPhones has major consequences for the global economy. Despite the drop in demand on imports, China’s overall exports in 2018 surged by 9.9%.

According to data released on January 14, the prospect of a US tariff hike from 10-to-25% on March 2 encouraged US importers to ramp up orders for Chinese goods, which resulted in the trade surplus that China has with the United States surging by 17% in 2018 to €282 billion, the highest its been since 2006, and a major break from a campaign promise by US President Donald J. Trump, who launched a trade war with the Chinese Communist Party in an attempt to narrow the countries’ lopsided trade gap.

Exports to the United States only begun to slow down in December, during Christmas, with US orders dropping by 3.5%.

The last quarter clearly indicates a global slowdown, which is forcing China to maintain a loose monetary policy to balance exports with domestic demand. The Central Bank of China has already slashed lenders reserve requirements for the fifth time in a year, though interest rates are not expected to drop.

Smaller capital buffers for lenders can release $117 billion to be lent into the economy, although the issue at hand is that China already has an overall debt-to-GDP ratio of 260%.

Monetary tightening is likely to come to a pause in the US as well, while all eyes now on the Eurozone where the European Central Bank was originally expected to hike interest rates in the summer, though that prospect seems unlikely at this time.