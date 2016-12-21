Euroworking Group: Greece waits for relief

Athens will have to wait for Wednesday’s Euroworking group decision

Greece is anxiously awaiting the second day of the Eurogroup Working Group meeting on December 21. Athens is hoping to receive the green light that will unfreeze the short-term debt relief measures that were temporarily suspended to the government’s recent announcement of pension and VAT handouts.

Describing the first day’s meeting, which was held via teleconference on December 20, one EU official said it was a discussion with all possible options open for defrosting the implementation of short-term measures. However, “there is still no complete consensus”.

The December 20 meeting focussed on the critical assessment of Greece’s lenders. The Eurozone’s technical level discussions will assess the overall performance of budget measures that Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras announced and which caused discord over Greece’s second review.

The assessment is more negative on the pensioners’ handout, as the procedure and the essence of the measure are in question. But the assessment of the value-added tax (VAT) discounts announced for four Greek islands is more positive – despite the fact that the cost assessment is under question. For instance, Greece estimates the cost at €50m for 2017, while the European Commission says the cost will be €17m higher.