Eurotunnel calls out market distortion as UK prepares for hard Brexit

The CEO of Eurotunnel has raised concerns of market distortion as the British government is taking extraordinary steps to ensure the regular supply of the UK in the event of an abrupt EU exit without a Withdrawal Agreement.

Crisis Management

The UK government has recently awarded a €114 million contract to a company that will charter ferries, to address the scenario of a logistical bottleneck, in the event of a hard Brexit on March 29, 2019.

The contract will support Brittany Ferries (France), DFDS (Denmark), and Seaborne Freight (UK) to provide additional cargo capacity and alternatives routes, easing the pressure on specific ports on both sides of the Channel.

To achieve this objective, the UK’s Department of Transport awarded contracts to companies that go beyond Dover to develop lorry capacity at the ports of Poole, Portsmouth, Plymouth, Immingham, and Felixstowe.

Without a Withdrawal Agreement, the UK will have no transition period, which will mean an abrupt disruption of access to the Customs Union and the Single Market. That could cause a logistical nightmare in the supply of the UK in food and medicine. Among other things, this will mean that the EU will impose phytosanitary checks and duties on 100% of animal products, one of the leading agricultural exports of the UK.

The main concern, however, is food and medicine imports. But extraordinary measures may not be compliant with market regulation.

Competition

According to the Financial Times, the CEO of the Paris-based parent company of Eurotunnel, Jacques Gounon, objects to the chartering of ferries. In a letter to the British Transport Secretary, Chris Grayling, on January 2, the CEO of Eurotunnel talks of “distortionary and anti-competitive” measures breaching the Eurotunnel’s Concession Agreement and existing competition and state aid law.

Gounon has made the case that the Eurotunnel’s train service will remain the most efficient means of transport of goods to the UK and asks for assurances that the government stands ready to “replicating the same kind of contracts” extended to ferries with the Eurotunnel.

The letter ends with a warning of legal action. The background to this reaction is that the Eurotunnel was forced to give up its own Dover-Calais ferry service in 2015 after a ruling against it by the Competition and Markets Authority.

The UK government’s main argument is that its plan aims at diverting traffic from Dover and the surrounding road network where the Eurotunnel lands. Although this argument may seem reasonable, the British Transport Secretary has come under fire as the “extreme urgency” means there was no time for the contracts to be put out to tender.

Furthermore, the call to divert traffic from the Port of Calais to other ports is seen by CEO of the French port authority as “disrespectful.”

Jean-Marc Puissesseau told the BBC that he was “shocked” to learn that the UK was awarding contracts for new routes to ease pressure should Britain crash out of the EU. In fact, he argued that going through more than one port will increase rather than decrease the bottleneck, as Calais has invested in additional infrastructure.

Making clear that it is up to drivers to have their customs declarations at hand, Puissessau reiterated that Calais will be ready on March 29. Calais has invested in a special parking area and new checking points that do not disrupt overall traffic. Similar preparations are taking place in the UK, as the government is bracing to use the disused Manston airfield if extra checks spark delays at the Port of Dover.