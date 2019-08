According to a preliminary flash estimate published by Eurostat, seasonally adjusted GDP rose by 0.2% in both the euro area (EA19) and the EU28 during the second quarter of 2019, compared with the previous quarter.

In the first quarter of 2019, GDP had grown by 0.4% in the euro area and by 0.5% in the EU28.

The flash estimate is available on the Eurostat website.