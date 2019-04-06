Eurostar disrupted on both sides of the Channel

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

French customs officers unions have disrupted Eurostar train traffic in recent weeks, while Brexit protesters have done the same in the UK.

The protests in France have caused cancellations and delays as French unions are seeking more recruitment to cope with Brexit while also seeking better pay and working conditions. Eurostar is advising the public “to keep an eye” on the company’s website and social media for live updates on the situation at Gare du Nord.

In the UK, Eurostar represents a target of increasingly confrontational pro-Brexit protesters. Recently. man standing on the roof of a tunnel leading away from London’s St Pancras international rail station disrupted traffic and forced the cancellation of eight Eurostar trains.

In March, there were two attempts to sabotage the rail lines elsewhere with devices that would have caused the train services to be interrupted. According to the BBC, the two devices had pro-Brexit-themed notes attached to them.