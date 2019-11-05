Europol’s European Cybercrime Centre published on 4 November a strategic report on spear phishing, one of the most prevalent cyber threats currently affecting public and private organisations across the EU.

The difference between phishing and spear phishing is that phishing is an attempt to trick victims into sharing sensitive information, and is usually sent to masses of people at the same time, while spear-phishing attacks are personalized to their victims, and target specific individuals within an organisation or business.

The report highlights recommendations on how to effectively combat this threat, such as enforcing security policies, implementing artificial intelligence and raising public awareness. A collaboration effort with law enforcement and the private sector should be done collectively, the report concludes.