Europol helps bust international Balkan cocaine cartel

EPA/Lex van Lieshout
An exterior view of the new Europol headquarters, the alliance of the European Union police and a multinational research organization, in The Hague, The Netherlands 01 July 2011. The headquarters were officially opened 01 July.

ep|neonline By ep|neonline
Published 18:33 July 25, 2019
Updated 18:33 July 25, 2019

Agencies from Asia, Europe and South America teamed up against a Balkan organized crime network suspected of cocaine trafficking from South America to Europe using private planes.

Operation Familia was coordinated by Europol and the United States’ Drug Enforcement Administration agency, or DEA. It has seen a total of 16 arrests, 11 in Europe and 5 in Asia, and the seizure of more than one tonne of cocaine and €2 million in cash.

The investigation was launched and led by the Croatian authorities in early 2018, and involved authorities from Czechia, Serbia and Slovenia.

Under the coordination and lead of Europol’s Drugs Unit, several other Europol teams were involved in providing the support of this international investigation.

