Europol helps bust international Balkan cocaine cartel

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Agencies from Asia, Europe and South America teamed up against a Balkan organized crime network suspected of cocaine trafficking from South America to Europe using private planes.

Operation Familia was coordinated by Europol and the United States’ Drug Enforcement Administration agency, or DEA. It has seen a total of 16 arrests, 11 in Europe and 5 in Asia, and the seizure of more than one tonne of cocaine and €2 million in cash.

The investigation was launched and led by the Croatian authorities in early 2018, and involved authorities from Czechia, Serbia and Slovenia.

Under the coordination and lead of Europol’s Drugs Unit, several other Europol teams were involved in providing the support of this international investigation.