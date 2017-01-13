Europe’s financial capital moves from London to Frankfurt

The big question is whether London can remain Europe’s financial capital after Brexit. There is not a single authority with a definitive answer on this matter. But, Europe's business that is leaving London, could begin packing this coming week.

This week will decide where the headquarters of London’s Stock Exchange will be based. Put otherwise, this week will decide where the headquarters of Deutsche Börse will be located. And no, the answer is not obvious.

That question will be addressed ...