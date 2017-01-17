Europe’s far-right to meet in Germany

A meeting of nationalist party representatives from around Italy, France, Germany and the Netherlands will meet in Koblenz, Germany on January 21 for what is being called a “European counter-summit”.
As many as 1,000 delegates are expected to take part to the summit. The list of participants includes French National Front leader Marine Le Pen and Geert Wilders, the Dutch head of the popular Partijvoor de Vrijheid (Freedom Party) who was recently convicted of inciting hatred.
As reported by Quartz online, the mainstream media, including Germany’s Der Spiegel and several daily publications, will be banned.
Marcus Pretzell, a member of Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and the organiser of the event, said the media was not being allowed in because they were biased against the parties represented in the summit and wouldn’t publish truthful reports.