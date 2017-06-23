European Commission’s proposal urges more transparency in taxation

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The European Commission’s proposal advocated more transparency and no longer wants banking secrecy in Europe.

Pierre Moscovici, Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs, Taxation and Customs urged the European Parliament and European Council to launch negotiations on a proposal aimed at publicizing tax information’s to multinationals. The proposal is also pushing for a prelaunch of the consolidation corporate tax, which will introduce a taxing system, which is fair for both governments and corporations. The focus of the discussion were consistency and transparency.

The scale of tax evasion and avoidance in the EU is estimated to cost public budgets between 50-70 billion euro a year according to the European Parliament, while other studies estimated that 173 billion euro was avoided through the Panama Paper schemes.

Moscovici stated that tax planners look for new and inventive ways to avoid their tax pay and need to be stopped. Tax advisors also never expose what advice they give corporations where such advice could be potentially harmful. The framework of the proposal puts emphasis on having intermediates to think twice before marketing a scheme to undermine tax pay and develop and early warning system for scheme prevention. The proposal also suggests that that member states should be able to assess tax arrangements effectively.

The commissioner responded to a question on Ireland being one of the most problematic countries for taxation with “Ireland has made huge progress in order to comply with the highest standards.” He also however added that “Ireland has a very low rate for corporate taxation even sometimes much too low and this had given room for some very important competition cases. ”

Then when asked his thoughts on countries like Luxenbourg where most people in financial instituations are related with tax avoidance and where MNCs have the options to not disclose sensitive information, the commissioner responded with “no country can avoid the consequences of the very powerful texts that we are defending here today.” He insisted that the proposal is directed toward all countries and asking them to work in a transparent way to ban secrecy.

From July 2017, member states have agreed to automatically exchange information on tax rulings, and on country-by-country reports from July 2018. This current proposal will continue and expand on such efforts. According to the EU Commission, intermediaries will have to report any cross-border tax planning arrangement that they promote. These reports will be required for arrangements that include things like cross-border payment to a recipient resident in a no-tax country, involve a jurisdiction with inadequate or weakly enforced anti-money laundering legislation or are set up to avoid reporting income as required under EU transparency rules.

Not only will large national penalties apply to corporations who avoid tax fees, but also, the European Commission urges member states to apply such penalties with tough sanctions in order to ensure that tax rules are being implemented. Such sanctions will be be left to national discretion and may include fines or administrative sanctions as well as reputational risk and blocking by authorities.

Through a centralized database, nation states will have to information exchanged with intermediaries every three months. Despite concerns on disruption in the industry, this information exchange requirement is specifically designed to avoid creating burden on the industry as the the obligation to report solely falls on the taxpayer and not the intermediary. In practice, this will mostly impact larger corporate taxpayers or very wealthy individuals. The proposal is also fully in compatible with Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) recommendations, that recommended all countries introduce a mandatory disclosure requirement, with the added advantage of being legally binding.

The proposal will hopefully offer greater clarity to taxpayers, strengthen defenses against tax avoidance, by targeting an essential link in tax planning.