European pension funds invest in the W. Bank and E. Jerusalem

The five biggest European pension funds have invested over €7,5bn in companies that do business with Israeli settlers, Danwatch reports.
Investments take place through shares in 36 international publically traded firms that are under investigation because of their illegal activities in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.
Companies include behemoths such as Caterpillar and Volvo, which are accused of supplying the bulldozers and excavators used for the demolition of Palestinian property. Other companies include online tourism platforms operating in the occupied territories (Priceline Group) or Siemens that supplies electronic equipment for traffic regulation.
The settlements are thought to undermine peace negotiations, hurt the Palestinian economy, and are denounced by the UN Security Council resolution 2334 as illegal.
The pension funds are Danish (Arbejdsmarkedets Tillægspension), Norwegian (Statens Pensjonsfond Utland), Dutch (Stichting Pensioenfonds ABP and Pensioenfonds Zorg en Welzijn), and Swedish (Alecta Pensionsförsäkring). The biggest investor is the Norwegian government’s pension fund with a €5.2bn portfolio on all the 36 companies.