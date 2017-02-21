European pension funds invest in the W. Bank and E. Jerusalem

JIM HOLLANDER
Ultra-Orthodox Jews pass an unfinished synagogue under construction in Ramot Shlomo, an East Jerusalem neighborhood many consider a Jewish settlement, 10 May 2015. Late last week Israel announced they intend to build an additional 900 housing units in this neighborhood, days before the new narrow-based coalition government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is sworn-in. Many see the announcement as a sign of increased future building in East Jerusalem and West Bank settlements under the new right-wing government.

Author
NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR
Published 10:30 February 21, 2017
Updated 11:07 February 21, 2017

The five biggest European pension funds have invested over €7,5bn in companies that do business with Israeli settlers, Danwatch reports.

Investments take place through shares in 36 international publically traded firms that are under investigation because of their illegal activities in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Companies include behemoths such as Caterpillar and Volvo, which are accused of supplying the bulldozers and excavators used for the demolition of Palestinian property. Other companies include online tourism platforms operating in the occupied territories (Priceline Group) or Siemens that supplies electronic equipment for traffic regulation.

The settlements are thought to undermine peace negotiations, hurt the Palestinian economy, and are denounced by the UN Security Council resolution 2334 as illegal.

The pension funds are Danish (Arbejdsmarkedets Tillægspension), Norwegian (Statens Pensjonsfond Utland), Dutch (Stichting Pensioenfonds ABP and Pensioenfonds Zorg en Welzijn), and Swedish (Alecta Pensionsförsäkring). The biggest investor is the Norwegian government’s pension fund with a €5.2bn portfolio on all the 36 companies.

