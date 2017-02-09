European Parliament’s new president presents team

The new President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani speaks during first mini-plenary session of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, 01 February 2017.

Beata Stur By Beata Stur
Published 14:13 February 9, 2017
Updated 14:13 February 9, 2017

The European Parliament’s newly elected president, Antonio Tajani, presented his cabinet on February 8.

“As I promised during the election, I have put together a cabinet that is gender and geographically balanced, with fourteen nationalities represented, its overall size reduced by 20%.  My team will be at the service of EU citizens and MEPs,” said Tajani.

“It is only by working twice as hard to respond to the concerns of citizens that the European Parliament will win back the general public’s trust. I look forward to the challenge, working for all Europeans over the next two and a half years,” he added.

