European Parliament on workers’ rights

The European Parliament on January 19 passed a resolution containing its recommendations for the European Pillar of Social Rights. They agreed that all workers should have their basic rights guaranteed, whatever their form of employment and contract.

The rapporteur, Maria João Rodrigues, a Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats (S&D) MEP, said: “Today, many European citizens feel unprotected in the face of global competition, the digital revolution and austerity policies. With t...