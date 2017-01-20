European Parliament vote backfires on EU Commission’s money laundering blacklist

EPA / PATRICK SEEGER
Click for full view

Members of Parliament vote in the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, 14 September 2016.

Author
Irene Kostaki
Up Next
Published 08:00 January 20, 2017
Updated 22:59 January 19, 2017

MEPs challenged the European Commission’s criteria for anti-money laundering and terrorism financing “black list”.

Irene Kostaki
Journalist, New Europe

MEPs challengde the European Commission’s black-list algorithm for defining countries that are high-risk for money laundering, as too strict. A vote in the European Parliament in Strasbourg showed that the list is “too limited” and should include territories that facilitate tax crimes.

Greens/EFA MEP Judith Sargentini has prepared a resolution against the current proposal of the European Commission. "The strength of the vote reflects the strength of feeling in Parliament about the inadequacy ...

