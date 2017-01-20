European Parliament vote backfires on EU Commission’s money laundering blacklist

MEPs challengde the European Commission’s black-list algorithm for defining countries that are high-risk for money laundering, as too strict. A vote in the European Parliament in Strasbourg showed that the list is “too limited” and should include territories that facilitate tax crimes.
Greens/EFA MEP Judith Sargentini has prepared a resolution against the current proposal of the European Commission. "The strength of the vote reflects the strength of feeling in Parliament about the inadequacy ...
This story is part of New Europe's Premium content.
|To Read the Full Story, Subscribe or Sign In from the ↑ Top of the Page ↑