European Parliament vote backfires on EU Commission’s money laundering blacklist

MEPs challengde the European Commission’s black-list algorithm for defining countries that are high-risk for money laundering, as too strict. A vote in the European Parliament in Strasbourg showed that the list is “too limited” and should include territories that facilitate tax crimes.

Greens/EFA MEP Judith Sargentini has prepared a resolution against the current proposal of the European Commission. "The strength of the vote reflects the strength of feeling in Parliament about the inadequacy ...