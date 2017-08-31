European Parliament on EMA move

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The relocation of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) from London after Brexit was discussed by the agency’s director, Professor Guido Rasi, and European Parliament President Antonio Tajani in Brussels on August 30.

“Choosing the new headquarters of the EMA must be based on objective criteria drawn up at the European level whose aim must be to make its running as economical and efficient as possible, in the interests of our citizens,” said Tajani after the meeting.

He outlined six criteria identified by the European Commission and EMA: the assurance that the agency will be fully operational on the date of the United Kingdom’s departure, geographical ease of access, the availability of schools for the approximately 600 students who are children of staff, access to the labour market and medical care for the 900 families of staff, business continuity and geographical spread of the different European agencies.

“The European Parliament will ensure that the new headquarters will be chosen with due regard for these objective criteria, in full transparency, in the interests of safeguarding the health of our citizens while promoting innovation,” said Tajani. “Speaking of health and innovation, one need only recall that thanks to the work done by the EMA, some 1,000 medicines that do not comply with European standards have been removed from the market and that more than 500,000 medicinal products used in Europe have been evaluated.”