European Parliament approves CETA with 408 votes

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), the EU’s long-delayed trade deal with Canada, was finally approved at a vote of 408-254 at the European Parliament’s plenary in Strasbourg on Wednesday.

At precisely 12:00, 408 MEPs out of 695 present approved the basic premise of the CETA agreement, in the form it was tabled by EPP’s rapporteur Artis Pabriks. 254 MEPs rejected the agreement and only 33 abstained.

The European Conservatives and Reformists Group (ECR) Charles Tannock report on CETA was approved by a bigger majority of 506 MEPs, with only 142 of the 691 present rejecting and 43 abstaining.

The deal was finally signed in Brussels last October with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau present. The agreement will provisionally come into force as soon as next month, after the EU’s national parliaments give CETA the last green light. Certain parts of the agreement covering investment protection and financial services will be kept on hold until official ratification from national parliaments.

Trudeau is expected to address MEPs in Strasbourg Chamber tomorrow Thursday after the successful approval of the agreement.