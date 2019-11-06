The European Maritime Safety Agency held an event on the implementation of the International Maritime Organization’s Ballast Water Management Convention, on 29-30 October in Lisbon, Portugal.

The Ballast Water Management Convention is a 2004 international maritime treaty, that aims to prevent the spread of harmful aquatic organisms from one region to another and prevent ships from transferring organisms between ecosystems in different parts of the world.

Participants from Algeria, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco and Tunisia were provided with detailed information regarding the monitoring of the Convention, an update on the latest technology, the view of the Port State Control, as well as ballast water management systems.

The event aimed to promote the effective management of ballast water on board ships, and to ensure a coherent approach for implementation for Mediterranean riparian countries.