European E-card to cut costs of doing business within the EU for companies and freelancers

The European Commission has approved the creation of an e-card on Tuesday’s college meeting in Brussels, that aims to make it easier both for companies and freelancers in the services sector to offer their services in all of the European Union member states.

One stop e-card

Engineers, ITs, cleaning personnel, architects, lawyers, accountants and tourist guides, are only some of beneficiary groups that will be able to comply with administrative requirements easier than they do today, and operate in the EU outside their country of origin.

The new card will be requested online in the member state of residence and in its official language. The national authorities will be in charge of verifying the request and sending the information to the country where it is desired to provide services. In order to save time, the translation of documents will be automated.

All the above are estimated to cut the costs of the current procedures by half. The cost-saving may even reach € 10,000 per permit/ country and incorporate cumbersome procedures such as completing all documents in the language of the country of destination or submitting a certified, official translation of all original documentation.

The sectors for which e-card will be available, represent a business share of more than €2.5 trillion, or 20% of the EU’s GDP. Today still, the cross-border activity volume is very low, reaching a scarce 4% in the case of architecture or 5% in engineering.

“The services sector accounts for two-thirds of the European economy and generates 90% of new jobs, but the single market does not work properly,” said European Internal Market Commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska during the presentation of the e-card initiative. “80% of companies consider administrative obstacles when providing services abroad, while 83% consider language as a problem,” she added.

On the basis of the approved proposals, the draft directive and regulation will be the foundation of the new electronic labour card, which will be launched once the legislative process of both texts has been completed.

The European Services e-card will include the data on the identification of the company or the self-employed, such as VAT or Social Security number, as well as information about the qualification or certification required to offer the service in which it operates.

Member states’ rules that regulate professions to undergo proportionality assessment

Member states will still be able to regulate professions, but under EU law, a member state will have to establish whether new national professional requirements are necessary and balanced. Therefore, the Commission is proposing to streamline and clarify how the 28 member states regulate some 5500 professions across the EU. Member states will be called upon to undertake a comprehensive and transparent proportionality test before adopting or amending national rules on professional services.

European Commissioner for Employment, Social Affairs, Skills and Labour Mobility Marianne Thyssen explained that the above initiatives will have nothing to do with the posted workers scheme. Thyssen explained that the amending framework that she has worked hard for both from her past position at the European Parliament and from her current position as Commissioner will stay as is. “The implementation directive will be a new instrument, available for the member states,” she added. “Everything else is staying intact.”