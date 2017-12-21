European Court of Justice proclaims Uber a taxi company

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The European Court of Justice has declared Uber to be a traditional taxi firm rather than a app on Wednesday.

“The service provided by Uber connecting individuals with non-professional drivers is covered by services in the field of transport,” the ruling reads.

The case against Uber was brought by Elite Taxi BNC, based in Barcelona, Spain. However, Uber’s operation across Europe has enraged traditional taxi services across Europe, from Denmark and the UK to Greece and Italy.

The company is banned in Germany, is reviewing its operations in France and has been blocked from operating in London. In the UK a court ruled that Uber is an employer rather than merely “an app,” forcing Uber to offer a minimum wage and sick leave.