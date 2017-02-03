European Commission loses it’s top UK civil servant as Jonathan Faull retires

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

One of Europe’s legendary civil servants of the European Commission, Jonathan Faull, aged 62, announced in September 2016 that he will be retiring after serving in the European Commission for 38 years. The time has come, and after nearly two decades of service, Faull has officially entered retirement.

European Commission Chief spokesperson, Margaritis Schinas, told New Europe that: “Jonathan’s retirement, is a great loss for our House. For 38 years he worked tirelessly both in the frontline and in the engine-rooms of the Institution. He is a living example of the dedication and commitment of an entire generation of serviteurs d’Europe.”

Founder and Publisher of New Europe, Basil Coronakis, described Faull as “an honest and devoted believer of the European Project; his superior intelligence and sleepless efforts in service of his European ideals have given to Europe more than most Commissioners have in the Commission’s history.”

Career at the European Commission

In 1984, Faull worked as the Principal Administrator for the Directorate-General of Competition, before becoming the Director-General’s assistant in the DG. During his time in the Commission, Faull rose to the top of EU’s administration, holding five different Director-General positions since 1999 in DGs such as ‘Press and Communication’ and ‘Justice and Home Affairs”, and Deputy Director-General for DG Competition.

From 1999 to 2003, Faull also served as the chief spokesman for the European Commission alongside his role as Director-General in the DG. On June 24, 2015, a day after the referendum on the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union, known as “Brexit”, Faull was appointed as the head of the Secretariat-General “Task Force for Strategic Issues related to the UK referendum” with the goal of handling and dealing with anything related to the EU-UK settlement that was reached in February 2016.

Final job before retiring

“All good things come to an end”, Faull told a Brussels newspaper, adding that it is “part of growing up, and not growing old. There are still things I want to do.” Until going into retirement, Faull was tasked with helping to set up the European Solidarity Corps, a new European initiative, launched by Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, aimed at creating opportunities for young people to volunteer and/or work abroad or at home focusing on humanitarian and employment aid.