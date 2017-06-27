European Commission to impose record fine on Google

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The EU antitrust regulators are expected to impose a record fine on Google for search engine manipulation to favour its own services, Reuters reports.

An unprecedented fine is expected to be announced on Tuesday.

Following a two years investigation, the EU’s anti-trust authority has concluded that Google manipulated search engine results to favour AlphabetAlphabet, Google, its own shopping service unit. The search engine manipulation is said to have hurt both rivals and consumers.

Companies guilty of violating EU antitrust law can be fined up to 10% of their global turnover, which corresponds to little over €8bn for Google. The company must also ensure equal treatment in internet shopping results.