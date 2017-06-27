European Commission to impose record fine on Google

ARIS OIKONOMOU
Click for full view

EU Commissioner for Competition, Danish, Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference as European Commission, December 2016

Author
NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR
Up Next
Published 08:00 June 27, 2017
Updated 10:02 June 27, 2017

European Commission to impose record fine on Google

By NEOnline | IR
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

The EU antitrust regulators are expected to impose a record fine on Google for search engine manipulation to favour its own services, Reuters reports.

An unprecedented fine is expected to be announced on Tuesday.

Following a two years investigation, the EU’s anti-trust authority has concluded that Google manipulated search engine results to favour AlphabetAlphabet, Google, its own shopping service unit. The search engine manipulation is said to have hurt both rivals and consumers.

Companies guilty of violating EU antitrust law can be fined up to 10% of their global turnover, which corresponds to little over €8bn for Google. The company must also ensure equal treatment in internet shopping results.

epa05139842 (FILE) A file picture dated 21 October 2004 shows a man passing by a Google logo in Frankfurt, Germany. Alphabet, the parent company of internet giant Google, surpassed Apple as the world's most valuable company 01 February 2016, when investors snapped up stock after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings of nearly 5 billion dollars. The net earnings - 4.9 billion dollars to be precise - were an increase from 4.7 billion the year before. Revenue rose 18 per cent year-on-year to 21.3 billion dollars. Daniel Saurenz, an analyst with Feingold Research, said the news beat even the most ambitious expectations. The news sent the company's shares skyrocketing. In after-hours trading, Alphabet shares shot up as much as 8 per cent, boosting the company's market value as high as 570 billion dollars, rivalling Apple's current value of 533 billion. EPA/BORIS ROESSLER

A file picture dated 21 October 2004 shows a man passing by a Google logo in Frankfurt, Germany. Alphabet, the parent company of internet giant Google, surpassed Apple as the world’s most valuable company 01 February 2016, when investors snapped up stock after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings of nearly 5 billion dollars.  EPA/BORIS ROESSLER

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+