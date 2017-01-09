European Commission heads to Malta

EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET
Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat (R) is welcomed by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (L) prior to their meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 16 November 2016.

By Beata Stur
Published 11:03 January 9, 2017
Updated 11:03 January 9, 2017

Malta will welcome the entire European Commission on January 11 for its traditional visit to the Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

As reported by The Malta Independent, EU President Jean-Claude Juncker and the College Members will meet with the Maltese Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, to discuss the challenges and priorities for the EU over the next six months. Particular emphasis will be placed on migration and security, the Single Market, social inclusion, Europe’s neighbourhood, the Mediterranean and the maritime sector.

The Commission will also meet with Members of the Maltese House of Representatives.

A press conference with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat is scheduled for January 11.

 

