European Border and Coast Guard likely to have 10,000 more officers by 2027

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The EU’s ambassadors gave the green light to strengthen Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard with 10,000 officers by 2027 and will be granted with more powers for the deportation and repatriation of migrants.

The agency will cooperate closely with third countries, particularly those who are the home countries of illegal migrants who attempt to cross Europe’s borders in large numbers.

Dimitris Avramopoulos expanded on by saying, “The European Border and Coast Guard will have the full operational capacity and powers needed to effectively and fully support the Member States on the ground, By better controlling of our external borders, fighting irregular migration, carrying out returns and cooperating with third countries – we can only succeed if we do this together. Ultimately, this will also help preserve the long-term viability of the Schengen area of free movement.” Under the new legislation, the EU hopes to the overhaul will help better protect Europe’s external borders, which European Commissioner for Home Affairs, Migration and Citizenshipexpanded on by saying, “The European Border and Coast Guard will have the full operational capacity and powers needed to effectively and fully support the Member States on the ground, By better controlling of our external borders, fighting irregular migration, carrying out returns and cooperating with third countries – we can only succeed if we do this together. Ultimately, this will also help preserve the long-term viability of the Schengen area of free movement.” The agreement now needs to be formally adopted by the European Council and the final say is at the European Parliament.