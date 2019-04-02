European Border and Coast Guard likely to have 10,000 more officers by 2027

EPA-EFE//ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU
Police officers of European Border and Coast Guard stand on duty, during the official launch of the European Border and Coast Guard, in Kapitan Andreevo Check Point, on the borders of Bulgaria with Turkey. To protect Europe's external borders, the EU's Frontex border patrol force is to be expanded to up to 10,000 troops by 2027, according to announcements by participants in the negotiations between EU states and the European Parliament on 28 March 2019.

Irene Kostaki By Irene Kostaki Journalist, New Europe
Published 10:29 April 2, 2019
Updated 10:29 April 2, 2019

By Irene Kostaki
Journalist, New Europe
The EU’s ambassadors gave the green light to strengthen Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard with 10,000 officers by 2027 and will be granted with more powers for the deportation and repatriation of migrants.
The agency will cooperate closely with third countries, particularly those who are the home countries of illegal migrants who attempt to cross Europe’s borders in large numbers.
Under the new legislation,  the EU hopes to the overhaul will help better protect Europe’s external borders, which European Commissioner for Home Affairs, Migration and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos expanded on by saying, “The European Border and Coast Guard will have the full operational capacity and powers needed to effectively and fully support the Member States on the ground, By better controlling of our external borders, fighting irregular migration, carrying out returns and cooperating with third countries – we can only succeed if we do this together. Ultimately, this will also help preserve the long-term viability of the Schengen area of free movement.”

The agreement now needs to be formally adopted by the European Council and the final say is at the European Parliament.

