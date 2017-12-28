European banks reduced their exposure to UK assets by €356bn

A woman walks in front of London's financial district Canary Wharf in London, Britain, 14 December 2016. Tens of thousands of banking jobs could be lost to continental Europe from next year if ministers do not agree a transitional deal on single market access with the EU, a Lords report on financial services after Brexit is expected to warn.

Published 15:19 December 28, 2017
Updated 15:19 December 28, 2017

Within 2017 European lenders have cut their exposure to British assets by €356bn according to a European Banking Authority (EBA) report.

According to the same report, European banks in the 27 member states have a remaining €1.59 trillion exposure to UK assets.

The 35% year-on-year drop in derivatives exposure suggest European lenders are preparing for a hard Brexit scenario, in which no agreement is reached before the UK’s exit in March 2019.

Responsible for the regulatory alignment of the banking sector in the EU, the London-based EBA is scheduled to move to Paris as the UK is leaving the EU. 

There are major concerns over regulatory continuity, as the UK is linked to derivative contracts worth €22.4 trillion that may well be imperilled by Brexit.

The UK has not seen the mass exodus of financial sector jobs as regulators have been lenient in enforcing precautionary clauses. However, the City of London could lose anything from 75,000 to 100,000 jobs in the financial sector according to various estimates.

