European Banking Authority: Europe urgently needs a “bad bank”

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Europe needs a bad bank according to the European Banking Authority’s (EBA) Chairman, Andrea Enria.

Speaking to Handelsblatt on Monday, Enria said that the ratio of Europe’s non-performing loans is 5,4%, that is, three times bigger than in other regions. And although Enria did note that banks are shaping up, he insisted there is “urgent need for policy action.”

The policy proposal put forward by EBA’s Chairman is the creation of an asset management company funded by EU member states to emulate the American experience, taking on a trillion euros worth of bad loans.

That would offer immediate relief to countries like Italy, Spain, and Portugal, which have spent billions on recapitalizing ailing lenders who suffer under the weight of their non-performing loans portfolios. However, Berlin’s thriving economy is not willing to contribute to the bailing out of other EU member states banking systems, avoiding what is in effect or in principle the mutualization of loans, private or public.