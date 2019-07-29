Europe to support East Jerusalem Hospitals with €14.9 million

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The EU has made a contribution of €14.9 million to the Palestinian Authority payment of medical referrals to East Jerusalem Hospitals, which serve as the main centers for specialized care within the Palestinian health system, providing services that cannot be found elsewhere in the West Bank and Gaza.

This contribution is funded by the EU (€13 million), Italy (€1 million) and Finland (€0.9 million). The Union supports the Palestinian Authority since 2012 with regular contributions to the payment of referrals to East Jerusalem Hospitals that have reached over €110 million since then.