Europe to support DR Congo in fight against deadly Ebola outbreak

The European Union announced on 25 July a further €30 million in humanitarian aid for Ebola response in efforts in the Democratic Republic of Congo, after the second deadliest Ebola outbreak on record has claimed so far more than 1.700 lives.
The Union’s assistance will step up support for infection prevention and control measures, access to health care, safe and dignified burials, and support to Ebola survivors and their families.
The funding will also address urgent humanitarian needs in the country that is facing a dire situation, by providing food and access to health services and clean water.
This brings the total EU humanitarian aid to fight against Ebola to €47 million since 2018, when the current outbreak was declared.