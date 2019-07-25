Europe to support DR Congo in fight against deadly Ebola outbreak

EPA-EFE/SALYM FAYAD
Click for full view

Health workers work at the treatment center set up at the Goma General hospital in Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, 18 July 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on 18 July announced that the Ebola epidemic is a public health emergency of international concern.

Published 13:09 July 25, 2019
Updated 13:09 July 25, 2019

The European Union announced on 25 July a further €30 million in humanitarian aid for Ebola response in efforts in the Democratic Republic of Congo, after the second deadliest Ebola outbreak on record has claimed so far more than 1.700 lives.

The Union’s assistance will step up support for infection prevention and control measures, access to health care, safe and dignified burials, and support to Ebola survivors and their families.

The funding will also address urgent humanitarian needs in the country that is facing a dire situation, by providing food and access to health services and clean water.

This brings the total EU humanitarian aid to fight against Ebola to €47 million since 2018, when the current outbreak was declared.

