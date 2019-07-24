Europe to fight poverty in Bangladesh with a new financial package

EPA/ABIR ABDULLAH
Click for full view

Numerous vehicles are stuck in traffic jam on a street at Dhanmondi in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 27 January 2016. A lack of skilled drivers and traffic police, a faulty traffic signal systems and the huge amount of vehicles are regarded as the main reason for traffic congestions which create daily sufferings for commuters in the capital. According to a study by Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CMILT), traffic jams are responsible for taking away 8.15 million of people's working hours every day.

Author
ep|neonline By ep|neonline
Read Next

Published 11:41 July 24, 2019
Updated 11:41 July 24, 2019

Europe to fight poverty in Bangladesh with a new financial package

By ep|neonline
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

The European Union reiterated its support to Bangladesh to graduate to middle-income country with the launch on 24 July of two programmes to support key national reform agendas in public financial management and social security.

The programmes will address core elements of system strengthening, with the goal of eradication of poverty and inequalities.

In that context, €10 million of budget support will be provided for the Public Financial Management Reform Strategy, which sets out the key goals and objectives of reforms in the sector and identifies priority actions, while €130 million will be provided to support the National Social Security Strategy, which sets an important roadmap to enhance the institutional capacity of the social security system.

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+