Europe to fight poverty in Bangladesh with a new financial package

The European Union reiterated its support to Bangladesh to graduate to middle-income country with the launch on 24 July of two programmes to support key national reform agendas in public financial management and social security.
The programmes will address core elements of system strengthening, with the goal of eradication of poverty and inequalities.
In that context, €10 million of budget support will be provided for the Public Financial Management Reform Strategy, which sets out the key goals and objectives of reforms in the sector and identifies priority actions, while €130 million will be provided to support the National Social Security Strategy, which sets an important roadmap to enhance the institutional capacity of the social security system.