The European Commission has announced on 16 August a €59 million support programme to boost rural development in Tajikistan.

Even though agriculture contributes to about one quarter of the country’s GDP, the rural economy suffers from structural challenges, particularly in areas like natural resource management.

The newly approved programme, Rural Development Programme II, will enhance business competitiveness by supporting an equal number of female and male farmers in business management, will strengthen the management of natural resources, and will promote sustainable and efficient use of water through the supply and instalment of equipment.