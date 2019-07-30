Europe strengthens business cooperation with India

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The Ambassador of the European Union to India, together with Indian government officials, announced on 24 July in New Delhi, the launch of the European Economic Group, a working group positioned as the single European business voice in India aimed at enhancing Europe-India business cooperation.

This is a first of its kind working group that serves as a synergizing channel addressing critical points of interventions to support European businesses in India. It will have a sub-group focusing on market access of small and medium-sized enterprises, to give impetus to Europe-India business collaborations.

The EU is India’s first partner in terms of trade and actual investment inflows. Bilateral trade in goods and services amounts to €125 billion and 6.000 EU companies account for almost 7 million jobs in India.