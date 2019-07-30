Europe strengthens business cooperation with India

EPA-EFE/STR
Click for full view

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi is seen from behind at the Parliament House on the day of the first session of 17th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, India, 17 June 2019. The first session of the Lok Sabha (the lower house of India's Parliament) was held in which the new lawmakers took the oath after Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) emphatic win in the recently held Lok Sabha elections.

Author
ep|neonline By ep|neonline
Read Next

Published 16:57 July 30, 2019
Updated 16:57 July 30, 2019

Europe strengthens business cooperation with India

By ep|neonline
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

The Ambassador of the European Union to India, together with Indian government officials, announced on 24 July in New Delhi, the launch of the European Economic Group, a working group positioned as the single European business voice in India aimed at enhancing Europe-India business cooperation.

This is a first of its kind working group that serves as a synergizing channel addressing critical points of interventions to support European businesses in India. It will have a sub-group focusing on market access of small and medium-sized enterprises, to give impetus to Europe-India business collaborations.

The EU is India’s first partner in terms of trade and actual investment inflows. Bilateral trade in goods and services amounts to €125 billion and 6.000 EU companies account for almost 7 million jobs in India.

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+