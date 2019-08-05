The European Union’s foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, visited Vietnam’s capital Hanoi on 5 August for a bilateral visit, during which she met with Vietnam’s minister of National Defence General Ngo Xuan Lich and other government officials.

Both sides discussed the development of a Defence and Security cooperation partnership based on international law and a shared commitment, in which they commit to work together in addressing shared security challenges, both in Asia and elsewhere. They also agreed to step up cooperation in UN peacekeeping operations, as well as cooperation in cyber security.

The visit follows the Union’s participation in the EU-ASEAN Post-Ministerial Conference and the ASEAN Regional Forum in Thailand, where strengthening EU-ASEAN cooperation was on the agenda.