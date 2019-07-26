Europe reacts after shipwreck kills 150 migrants off coast of Libya

The Italian NGO Mediterranea Saving Humans' Alex migrant rescue ship carrying 41 migrants rescued off Libya Thursday enters the port of Lampedusa, Sicily island, Italy, 06 July 2019.The boat carrying 41 migrants has docked in the Italian port despite a ban by Matteo Salvini, Italy's interior minister, who had vowed to block them.

ep|neonline By ep|neonline
Published 19:58 July 26, 2019
Updated 19:58 July 26, 2019

About 150 migrants seeking to reach Europe drowned in a shipwreck off the coast of Libya on 25 July. The European Union expressed its concerns by the failure of regional authorities to address the dangerous migrant sea route, that led to what the United Nations called the worst migrant shipwreck this year.

“Libya’s current system of managing irregular migration and arbitrarily detaining refugees and migrants has to end and needs to be brought into full compliance with international standards.”, the Union’s foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini and Commissioners Johannes Hahn and Dimitris Avramopoulos said in a statement.

“We will continue to work with IOM and UNHCR in the context of the AU-EU-UN Taskforce to support and protect migrants and refugees in Libya. We expect parties to accelerate humanitarian evacuation and resettlement from Libya to third countries. “, the statement reads.

