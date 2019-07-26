Europe reacts after shipwreck kills 150 migrants off coast of Libya

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

About 150 migrants seeking to reach Europe drowned in a shipwreck off the coast of Libya on 25 July. The European Union expressed its concerns by the failure of regional authorities to address the dangerous migrant sea route, that led to what the United Nations called the worst migrant shipwreck this year.

“Libya’s current system of managing irregular migration and arbitrarily detaining refugees and migrants has to end and needs to be brought into full compliance with international standards.”, the Union’s foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini and Commissioners Johannes Hahn and Dimitris Avramopoulos said in a statement.

“We will continue to work with IOM and UNHCR in the context of the AU-EU-UN Taskforce to support and protect migrants and refugees in Libya. We expect parties to accelerate humanitarian evacuation and resettlement from Libya to third countries. “, the statement reads.