In response to the ongoing dengue outbreak in the Philippines, the European Union is providing €100.000 in humanitarian aid funding to assist the most affected communities, as part of the EU’s overall contribution to the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

The aid will directly and indirectly benefit 300.000 people in some of the hardest hit areas, by strengthening of public health services and the provision of nursing staff. In addition, potential mosquito breeding grounds, as water sources, will be cleaned and treated with a biological control agent to eliminate mosquito larvae.