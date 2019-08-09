The European Union issued on 9 August a declaration on the occasion of the day of the world’s indigenous peoples.

Indigenous, or native peoples, are defined as ethnic groups who are the original settlers of a region, that was later colonized. Their communities are characterized by having a distinct culture and beliefs, and strong link to territories. The survival of their ancestral languages is among the key concerns across the world.

The Union’s foreign affairs chief, Federica Mogherini, on behalf of the EU, said:

“This year, as we mark the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, we also honour the International Year of Indigenous Languages by celebrating the contributions of indigenous peoples to the world’s linguistic diversity.”

“The Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union states that the EU shall respect the cultural, religious and linguistic diversity, and prohibitions discrimination based on language”, the declaration reads.