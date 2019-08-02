Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality Věra Jourová joined the commemoration ceremony on 2 August in Auschwitz-Birkenau to mark the 75th anniversary of the extermination of the Roma in the concentration camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau.

The event, held by the Central Council of German Sinti and Roma, with the Association of Roma in Poland and in cooperation with the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum, brought together more than 1.500 Romani people from all over Europe, as well as representatives from governments, delegations, international organisations and civil society.

“Even though Roma are Europe’s largest ethnic minority, antigypsyism, hate crime, as well as hate-motivated harassment and discrimination still plague many Roma across the EU”, warned the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights, and underlined the need for all EU states do more to counter antigypsyism and improve the living standards for Roma.

In 2015, the European Parliament declared 2 August as the annual “European Roma Holocaust Memorial Day” to commemorate the 500.000 Roma murdered in Nazi-occupied Europe.