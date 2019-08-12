Observed annually on August 12, International Youth Day serves to raise awareness around the world of the challenges faced by the younger generations.

The EU Commission joined the celebration, issuing a joint statement by Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development, Neven Mimica, Commissioner for Employment, Marianne Thyssen, Commissioner for Education, Tibor Navracsics, and Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society, Mariya Gabriel.

“Investing in the potential of young people is an investment in our society. What gives us hope is that we are not alone in addressing their challenges; we must continue and widen our efforts.”, the statement reads.

This year the theme is “Transforming Education”, highlighting efforts to make education more inclusive and accessible for all youth.