The European Union marks on 22 August the International Day commemorating the victims of acts of violence based on religion or belief.

“Persecution as a response to religious belief or affiliation, or lack thereof, is a violation of international law and requires joint work to combat it.”, said the Union’s foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini in a declaration issued on the occasion.

The United Nations’ General Assembly adopted a resolution proclaiming 22 August as International Day commemorating the victims of acts of violence based on religion or belief, which is coming in a period of rise of violence against religious communities and hate crimes.

The resolution seeks to raise awareness of the importance of respect for religious diversity, to inspire inter-religious, interfaith and intercultural dialogue, to emphasize freedom of expression, and organizations that promote tolerance, and to promote the culture of peace.

“If a society allows for the persecution of one minority, it lays the ground for persecution of any community. An attack on one minority is an attack on all of us. This is why we keep committed to acting all together”, the statement reads.