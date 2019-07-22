Europe helps South and South East Asia tackle natural disasters

EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM
Click for full view

Bangladeshi people sit on the rickshaw as the street submerged by rainwater in Old Dhaka city, Bangladesh, 24 July 2018. Heavy monsoon rains flooded parts of the capital.

Author
ep|neonline By ep|neonline
Read Next

Published 14:04 July 22, 2019
Updated 14:04 July 22, 2019

Europe helps South and South East Asia tackle natural disasters

By ep|neonline
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

The European Commission has mobilized a new humanitarian funding package worth €10.5 million to help the most affected communities in South and South East Asia hit by natural disasters that have created humanitarian crises.

This includes €1.5 million in emergency aid for the victims of ongoing monsoons in India and Bangladesh. The remaining funds will be provided in Nepal and the Philippines as well as for disaster risk reduction initiatives in the region.

More than 4 million people have been affected in the continuous monsoon rains that have impacted Bangladesh. Since 1998, the EU has invested over €88 million to fund Disaster Risk Reduction and preparedness programmes in South and Southeast Asia.

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+