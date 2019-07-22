Europe helps South and South East Asia tackle natural disasters

The European Commission has mobilized a new humanitarian funding package worth €10.5 million to help the most affected communities in South and South East Asia hit by natural disasters that have created humanitarian crises.
This includes €1.5 million in emergency aid for the victims of ongoing monsoons in India and Bangladesh. The remaining funds will be provided in Nepal and the Philippines as well as for disaster risk reduction initiatives in the region.
More than 4 million people have been affected in the continuous monsoon rains that have impacted Bangladesh. Since 1998, the EU has invested over €88 million to fund Disaster Risk Reduction and preparedness programmes in South and Southeast Asia.