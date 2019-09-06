The European Union announced on 6 September that it is mobilising an initial €500.000 in immediate emergency funding to assist those affected by Hurricane Dorian, the strongest Atlantic storm on record.

The announced funding will address urgent needs such as shelter, water, hygiene and food.

The Union’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre is in close contact with the authorities of the Bahamas to monitor the situation and channel further assistance. The EU Commission has also deployed experts to conduct a rapid needs assessment.

The EU’s emergency Copernicus satellite service is currently providing maps of the area.