Europe and China look to boost ties on environment, water, and circular economy issues

An EU delegation headed by EU Commissioner for the Environment, Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Karmenu Vella visited China from 1 to 3 April to continue with the process of deepening EU – China environmental bilateral relations.

The Commissioner will meet with several Chinese ministers to discuss shared priorities related to water and the circular economy, as well as wildlife and forest protection, and measures designed to fight against illegal fishing.

“Both the EU and China are facing similar environmental challenges. Threats to biodiversity, pressures on scarce natural resources, as well as the threat of mass pollution, which requires strong governance. Together we can better respond to these challenges and we can take the lead globally,” said Vella.

The two sides also discussed how to accelerate bilateral collaboration to better respond to common challenges and support a global transition to a resource-efficient and circular economic model in line with sustainable development goals.

The circular economy is an important political priority both in the EU and in China according to the ‘Memorandum of Understanding on the Circular Economy Cooperation that was signed in July 2018.