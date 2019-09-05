With the Commission’s support, Eurojust, the European Union’s agency on judicial cooperation, has launched on 5 September a Counter-Terrorism Register, to help EU countries quickly exchange information on terrorist offences.

EU states already share information with each other on the suspects of terrorist offences who are under criminal investigation or prosecution in their countries. The Register will enable them to do so more efficiently, as Eurojust will be able to better detect links between terrorist cases in different states and provide timely feedback and measures needed to national authorities.

Following the terrorist attacks in France in 2015, France, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Italy, Luxembourg and the Netherlands took the initiative to set up a register at Eurojust, which the agency developed into a tool available to all EU countries.