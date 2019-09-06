​Eurojust announced on 6 September that it has helped national authorities from Slovakia, the UK, Germany and the Netherlands to bring down a Slovak organised crime group involved in cross-border trafficking in human beings for labour exploitation and large-scale money laundering.

During the action day, 5 suspects were arrested. The crimes were committed between 2008 and 2017 in the Slovakian regions of Prešov and Košice and on UK territory.

The Eurojust-funded joint investigation team between Slovakia and the UK helped to speed up the investigations by sharing information on victims and suspects and by deciding on a common strategy. Thanks to Eurojust’s active support and coordination, European Arrest Warrants and European Investigation Orders were issued.