Eurojust, Europol bust crime ring

An organised crime group involved in the production and trafficking of drugs and psychotropic substances and in money laundering in Europe has been dismantled by an international operation supported by Eurojust and Europol.

Police and judicial authorities of Iceland, the Netherlands and Poland carried out joint operations against this organised crime group mainly consisting of Polish nationals. The operations were coordinated via a Coordination Centre established at Eurojust with the active participation of Europol.

Eight suspects were arrested, 30 locations were searched and drugs seized. Cash and other assets (cars, apartments and bank accounts) in excess of €1.8m were also seized.

