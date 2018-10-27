Eurogroup to discuss Italy’s budget rejection on Nov 5

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

According to a Eurozone official, the Eurogroup will reconvene for a presentation regarding the Single Supervisory Mechanism as well as a debate on growth and employment, after which the group of European finance ministers will assess the current state of play on the submission of draft budgets and the initial opinion of the European Commission after it rejected Italy’s plan.

The Eurozone that the situation surrounding Italy will be the focus of the Eurogroup’s discussions and suggesting that another meeting could take place to assess the new draft after the Italian government submits a revised plan on November 13.

Eurogroup President Mario Centeno is expected to brief the ministers on the recently completed Euro Summit and exchange views on the banking union, the reform of the European Stability Mechanism, as well as the common deposit guarantee. A new type of backstop guarantee will also be discussed in order to follow up on technical discussions that should end in December.

Greece off the agenda

Greece will not be a part of the discussion due to the fact that a decision on controversial pension cuts will not be decided by Athens until after the meeting takes place on November 5.”

“The feeling that I have from the Member States is that they are open to the abolition of the measure of pensions reductions, but only under the condition that the 3.5% deficit is respected”. The official added that “the Greek government has estimated that the measures it takes will also contribute to GDP growth…I can only repeat what I said before, the primary surplus is what we are looking at.” If the Greek government wants to do other things then we can see if there is a budgetary gap.”